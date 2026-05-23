United States and Iran close to extending ceasefire by 60 days - mediators

Mediators believe they are nearing agreement to extend a ⁠U.S. ⁠ceasefire with Iran by 60 days and set a ⁠framework for talks on Tehran's nuclear programme, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people briefed ⁠on the talks.

The ⁠deal would include a gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, discussions on diluting or ⁠transferring Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium, and steps by Washington to ease its blockade of ⁠Iranian ‌ports ‌and sanctions ⁠relief, the ‌report added.

Reuters could not immediately ⁠verify the ⁠report.









