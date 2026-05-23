United States and Iran close to extending ceasefire by 60 days - mediators

Mediators believe they are nearing agreement to extend a U.S. ceasefire with Iran by 60 days and set a framework for talks on Tehran's nuclear programme, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people briefed on the talks.
The deal would include a gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, discussions on diluting or transferring Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium, and steps by Washington to ease its blockade of Iranian ports and sanctions relief, the report added.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.