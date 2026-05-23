Trump says Iran peace deal ‘is largely negotiated, subject to finalization’

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that ⁠a memorandum ⁠of understanding on a peace deal has been "largely ⁠negotiated" with Iran and will open the Strait of Hormuz, with details to be unveiled soon.

"Final ⁠aspects ⁠and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly," Trump ⁠wrote on Trump Social.

Trump posted the announcement after separate calls with the leaders of ⁠Muslim ‌majority ‌nations and ⁠Israeli ‌Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



"Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly. In addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened," he said.

The US and Iran have been negotiating proposals and counterproposals through Islamabad on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, addressing concerns over Tehran's nuclear program and sanctions relief.