Iranian top diplomat, Pakistan army chief discuss US-Iran peace efforts

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, discussed on Friday efforts to end the US-Iran war.

The meeting came as Munir arrived in the capital Tehran as part of Pakistan's ongoing mediation efforts aimed at ending the war that began on Feb. 28 after US and Israeli strikes.

The meeting continued late into the night, said the ministry, adding that the sides discussed the latest diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at preventing escalation and ending the war "as well as ways to strengthen peace, stability, and security in the West Asian region."

Munir is directly involved in mediation between Washington and Tehran, aiming to permanently end the war.

Pakistan secured a ceasefire on April 8, and later hosted the highest-level talks between the US and Iran since 1979 on April 11-12.

The US and Iran have been negotiating proposals and counterproposals to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, as well as tackle concerns over Tehran's nuclear program and its demand for sanctions relief.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday that there had been "some slight progress" in the talks.

President Donald Trump on Monday said the US postponed renewing attacks on Iran after requests from Gulf leaders, and that serious negotiations were underway.