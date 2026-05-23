Death toll in China coal mine gas explosion rises to 82

A gas explosion at a coal mine in northern China's Shanxi province killed at least 82 people, state news agency Xinhua reported on Saturday.

The blast occurred on Friday evening at the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county, where 247 workers were underground at the time of the incident.

Emergency response teams remain deployed at the site, as efforts continue to rescue the missing workers, and assess the full extent of the tragedy.

An investigation was also launched into the disaster.

President Xi Jinping called for all-out rescue efforts for those still missing and immediate treatment for the injured. He also ordered a thorough investigation into the cause of the disaster, and stressed that accountability must be enforced in accordance with the law.

He urged authorities nationwide to draw lessons from the incident, strengthen workplace safety oversight, and intensify efforts to eliminate hidden risks to prevent similar accidents.

Premier Li Qiang directed officials to enhance rescue coordination and called for a broader safety overhaul in key industries, while Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing was dispatched to the site to oversee emergency response and recovery operations.