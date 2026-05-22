SpaceX delays Starship test flight after last-minute technical issue

SpaceX postponed the launch of its next-generation Starship rocket Thursday after a last-minute technical issue, delaying the debut flight of its upgraded system.

The problem involved a hydraulic pin on the launch tower that did not retract properly, CEO Elon Musk said on the US social media platform X.

"If that can be fixed tonight, there will be another launch attempt tomorrow at 5:30 CT," he said.

The test flight is the first of SpaceX's "version 3" Starship, a redesigned rocket featuring more powerful Raptor engines and a new launch pad system intended to enable faster turnaround times.

SpaceX has described the Starship as the most powerful launch system ever developed and is counting on the vehicle for future NASA Artemis missions to the moon as well as satellite deployments.





