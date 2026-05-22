Türkiye aims to introduce new regulations to improve investment environment, President Erdogan says

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the country plans to implement new regulations soon to boost global competitiveness and improve the investment environment while prioritizing financial awareness.

Speaking at the Financial Literacy Day program in Istanbul, Erdoğan said they enacted a regulation to encourage foreign capital inflow into Türkiye with a bill parliament passed.

He emphasized recent regional events proved Türkiye's resilience against crises through its economy, defense, diplomatic capacity, social solidarity and management stability.

The president noted this period once again showed the country acted as a safe haven in its region.

Erdoğan said the government determinedly planned to further strengthen this exceptional aspect of Türkiye in the upcoming period.

He highlighted they aimed to commission legal, administrative, financial and institutional regulations to increase Türkiye's global competitiveness and improve the finance and investment environment soon.

- Financial awareness

Erdoğan underlined they attached great importance to increasing the financial awareness of citizens, companies and all stakeholders of the economy.

Erdoğan congratulated the National Education Ministry and the Capital Markets Board for reaching approximately 18 million students with special financial literacy contents on March 24 after the government declared May 22 as Financial Literacy Day last year.

He stressed protecting investors and consumers who used financial products and services against potential market risks remained their main priority.

Erdoğan said the Capital Markets Board carried a crucial responsibility to ensure a financial market that produced value, maintained ties with the real sector and eliminated income and wealth inequality.

He pointed out regulatory institutions must prevent manipulation and speculation in audited and supervised areas to protect citizens who invested their hard-earned savings in capital markets.

Erdoğan noted they had to increase trust in capital markets to direct idle savings into areas providing economic value.