RUBIO CITES SOME PROGRESS ON IRAN TALKS BUT WERE NOT THERE YET

Rubio cites some progress on Iran talks but "we're not there yet"

The United States has seen some progress in talks with Iran and is in constant communication with the ⁠Pakistani mediators, but ⁠there is more work to be done, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday.

"There's been some progress. I wouldn't exaggerate ⁠it. I wouldn't diminish it," Rubio told reporters after a NATO ministers meeting in Sweden.

"There's more work to be done," he added. "We're not there yet. I hope we get there."

President Donald Trump would prefer to do a good deal, Rubio said. The core concern remains that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and the ⁠issue ⁠of future uranium enrichment needs to be discussed as well as reopening the Strait of Hormuz, he said.

"We're dealing with a very difficult group of people, and if it doesn't change, then the president's been clear he has other options," Rubio said.

"He prefers the ⁠negotiated option and having a good deal, but he himself has expressed concern that maybe that's not possible. But we're going to keep trying."

Rubio said the United States was in constant communication with the Pakistanis who are facilitating the talks ⁠with ‌Iran.

There was ‌no specific ask from the ⁠U.S. on Friday for ‌help from NATO on the Strait of Hormuz but there needs to be ⁠a Plan B if Iran refuses ⁠to reopen the supply route, Rubio said ⁠after the close of the NATO meeting.







