Carrick appointed as Man Utd permanent coach

Michael Carrick said he wanted to make Manchester United challengers for major trophies again after the club confirmed him as their new permanent head coach on a two-year contract on Friday.

The former United midfielder and captain has overseen a dramatic improvement in form at Old Trafford since taking over following Ruben Amorim's acrimonious exit in January.

Carrick secured Champions League football with three matches to spare and United wrapped up third spot with Sunday's 3-2 Premier League victory against Nottingham Forest -- his 11th win in 16 games.

The 44-year-old had been backed for the job by a number of players and has now been rewarded with a new deal.

"Manchester United is delighted to announce that Michael Carrick will continue as head coach of the men's first team, having signed a new contract which will run to 2028," the club said in a statement on their website.

Carrick won five Premier League titles and the Champions League among a cascade of trophies as a player at United under Alex Ferguson.

But the club have have not mounted a realistic challenge for the Premier League since Ferguson retired as a champion in 2013, eclipsed as the dominant force in English football by neighbours Manchester City.

Carrick said ever since he first arrived at United as a player 20 years ago he had felt the "magic" of the club.

Now the former Middlesbrough boss, who has had previous coaching stints at United, wants to build on his achievements since January.

"It's good to make steps, good to get in the Champions League, good to finish third, but (I want) to make this place better," the ex-England international told club media.

"I must admit on Sunday in the stadium it felt a little bit different. There was a real togetherness and kind of enjoyment from everyone and that was powerful for me.

"Supporting Manchester United and looking forward to what can happen should always be like that. That's the drive (to win trophies) and for us to reward the fans would be pretty special."

Carrick's deal takes him through to 2028, when United co-owners Ineos want to celebrate the club's 150th anniversary with the league title.

The midfielder has the chance to become the first man to win the Premier League as both player and manager.

"I'd take that right now," Carrick said. "That's the goal and I've got to believe it. That's what we've got to aim for. It's where we want to be as a club."

Director of football Jason Wilcox said the new permanent boss had impressed since taking the helm at Old Trafford.

"Michael's achievements in leading the club back to the Champions League should not be understated," he said.

"He has forged a strong bond with the players and can be proud of the winning culture at Carrington (training ground) and in the dressing room, which we are continuing to build."









