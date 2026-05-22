India set to host top diplomats of US, Japan, Australia for Quad meeting next week

India will host top diplomats from the US, Japan, and Australia for a Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, commonly known as the Quad, meeting next week, according to an official statement.

India's Ministry of External Affairs said Friday that, at the invitation of External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit New Delhi to participate in the Quad meeting on May 26.

"In keeping with the Quad vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, the ministers will build on discussions held in Washington on July 1, 2025," the ministry said in a statement.

The diplomats will exchange views on advancing Quad "cooperation across priority areas, review progress on ongoing Quad initiatives, and reflect on recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region and other international issues of mutual concern," the statement read.

The officials are also expected to hold bilateral meetings with Jaishankar.

The Quad, a partnership among the US, Australia, India, and Japan, was formed in 2007. The last Quad leaders summit was held in the US in 2024.





