2 KILLED, SEVERAL INJURED IN UKRAINIAN DRONE ATTACK ON SYZRAN IN RUSSIAS SAMARA REGION: GOVERNOR

Two people were killed and several others injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on the city of Syzran in Russia's Samara Region, the governor said on Thursday.

"The Ukrainian armed forces are attacking Syzran with unmanned aerial vehicles. I regret to report that, due to the inhumane actions of the enemy, two people have been killed. ... There are also injured victims. We are providing all possible assistance," Vyacheslav Fedorishchev wrote on the Russian social media platform Max.

In a separate statement, the Syzran city administration announced the cancellation of all entertainment, mass, sporting and cultural events until the end of the week in connection with what it described as the tragic events in the city.

According to Russian media reports, the main target of the Ukrainian strike was the Syzran oil refinery.

In a separate post on Telegram, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the attack, saying the refinery had indeed been targeted.

He also said Ukrainian strikes were becoming increasingly long-range, noting that the target in this case was located about 800 kilometers (497 miles) from Ukraine's border.





