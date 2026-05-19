World should not continue to bow to oppression,’ says Malaysian premier after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday condemned Israel's attack on the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla, saying the world should not "continue to bow to oppression."

Anwar said the operation against the humanitarian aid mission violated international law and exposed Israel's actions in blocking aid deliveries to Gaza.

He said Israel was "silencing the voice of humanity, and oppressing anyone who rises to defend the Palestinian people," in a statement shared on the US social media company X, expressing strong condemnation.

The Malaysian premier also called for guarantees of safety and the immediate release of all 100 detained activists, including 16 Malaysians.

"The world should not continue to bow to oppression and moral decay," Anwar said.

The persecution of Palestinians and humanitarian activists "must end immediately," while Israel "must face justice and accountability," he added.

According to the Global Sumud Flotilla, 10 boats from a 60-vessel convoy were attacked in international waters and boarded by Israeli forces earlier Monday.

Organizers said the incident took place around 70 nautical miles (129.6 kilometers) off the island of Cyprus, with at least six of the 15 Irish participants detained.

The flotilla, consisting of more than 50 boats, set sail Thursday from the Turkish Mediterranean district of Marmaris in an attempt to break the Israeli blockade imposed on Gaza since 2007.

Organizers said the mission included 426 participants, among them 96 Turkish activists and participants from 39 other countries, including Germany, the US, Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Algeria, Indonesia, Morocco, France, South Africa, the UK, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Egypt, Pakistan, Tunisia, Oman, and New Zealand.

On April 29, Israel also attacked the Global Sumud aid flotilla off the coast of the Greek island of Crete.