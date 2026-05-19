Israeli army bombards Lebanese town of Arnoun with phosphorus shells

The Israeli army bombarded the southern Lebanese town of Arnoun with phosphorus shells Monday, according to Lebanon's state news agency NNA.

NNA reported that the town in Nabatieh district was targeted by "Israeli artillery shelling with internationally prohibited phosphorus shells."

In the same district, "Israeli warplanes targeted the town of Toul this afternoon, destroying a number of residential buildings," according to the same source.

NNA further reported airstrikes targeting the town of Kfar Tebnit and the Wadi al-Nahr (Litani River) area near Zawtar al-Sharqiyah.

In Tyre district, Israeli warplanes carried out an airstrike on the Burj al-Shamali area, while two additional strikes targeted the towns of Siddiqin and Bazouriyeh, the agency said.

In Bint Jbeil district, Israeli aircraft launched strikes on the towns of Frun and Qlaweya.

Earlier Monday, NNA reported that one person was killed and eight others wounded in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Ma'raka in Tyre district.

The attacks came amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was extended Friday for 45 days until early July.

Since March 2, Israel has carried out a large-scale offensive against Lebanon that has killed 3,020 people and wounded 9,273 others, while displacing more than 1 million people, according to official figures.

























