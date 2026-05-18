UN calls for ‘peaceful’ handling as Israel intercepts Gaza-bound flotilla in international waters

Sailing boats, part of Global Sumud Flotilla aiming to reach Gaza and break Israel's naval blockade, before their departure in the southern Turkish resort of Marmaris, Türkiye, May 14, 2026. (REUTERS)

The UN said Monday it wants all people aboard the Gaza-bound Global Sumud flotilla to remain "unharmed" after Israeli forces again intercepted the humanitarian mission in international waters and detained 100 activists.

"We want to make sure that all the people on the flotilla are not harmed. We want to make sure that this is handled in a peaceful manner," UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters Monday.

He added that concerns the UN has "expressed all the time about these interceptions on the high seas and their status apply in this case as well."

The Israeli army attacked and intercepted the flotilla in international waters earlier Monday, detaining 100 activists aboard the mission sailing to break the Israeli blockade on Gaza.

The flotilla, consisting of more than 50 boats, departed Thursday from Marmaris on Türkiye's Mediterranean coast carrying 426 participants, including 96 Turkish activists and nationals from 39 other countries, among them the US, Germany, France, UK, Australia, South Africa, Brazil, and New Zealand.

Israeli forces had previously attacked the same flotilla off the coast of the Greek island of Crete on April 29.

The Israeli blockade on Gaza has been in place since 2007.