PHILIPPINE SENATE CONVENES IMPEACHMENT COURT FOR VICE PRESIDENTS TRIAL

The Philippines Senate on Monday convened an impeachment court for Vice President Sara Duterte's trial.

Duterte is facing trial over allegations of culpable violation of the 1987 Constitution, graft and corruption, and betrayal of public trust, according to GMA News Online.

After the convening, Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano said a summons would be issued to Duterte.

The impeachment court has directed Duterte to file a response within 10 days of receiving the summons and to appear before the Senate when notified.

The prosecution may also file a reply within a period of five days from receipt of the answer.

On May 11, the lower house of the Philippines' parliament impeached Duterte for the second time in as many years over allegations including the misuse of public funds, amassing unexplained wealth, and threatening President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the first lady, and the former speaker of the House.

The 318-seat House of Representatives voted after the parliament's justice committee found "probable cause" in the complaints against Duterte, 47, who is considered a frontrunner in the 2028 presidential race.

If convicted, Duterte could be barred from holding public office.



