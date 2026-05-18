Norway joins EU Baltic Sea cooperation framework amid security concerns

Norway will join the EU's Strategy for the Baltic Sea Region (EUSBSR), becoming the ninth member of the cooperation framework, the European Commission announced on Monday.

The move comes as security and regional cooperation in the Baltic Sea area take on greater importance following heightened tensions in northern Europe.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said in a statement that membership would deepen ties with the EU in what he described as a strategically important region.

"Membership will strengthen Norway's cooperation with the EU in a region that has become central to European and Norwegian security.

"It gives us new opportunities to take part in work on important areas such as maritime cooperation, surveillance and security, and helps to strengthen cohesion and resilience in our neighboring areas," he said.

Norway joins Sweden, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland in the strategy, which aims to improve cooperation across the Baltic Sea region.

The framework brings together the European Commission and participating countries to address shared challenges and promote a greener, more competitive and more resilient region.

Norway's Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Bjornar Selnes Skjaeran, said the country's long experience in regional cooperation would contribute to the initiative.

"The Baltic Sea Strategy provides a political and strategic framework for cooperation between the countries in the region.

"Norway has more than 28 years of experience from Interreg cooperation in the region, and I believe membership in the strategy will strengthen cooperation on regional development and help build more resilient regions from north to south," he said.

The Norwegian government said public sector bodies, businesses, research institutions and civil society organizations would be invited to participate in projects linked to the strategy.

Areas of cooperation are expected to include maritime safety, energy, transport, culture, health, innovation, spatial planning, societal resilience, and crisis preparedness.

Norway already participates in some parts of the Baltic Sea Strategy, but officials said full membership would expand opportunities for cooperation across the region.