Israeli opposition calls for dissolution of Knesset, early elections

Israeli opposition parties called on Knesset members on Monday to support a bill to dissolve the Knesset, which is expected to be put to a preliminary vote next Wednesday.

In a joint statement, leaders of the opposition parties called for dissolution of Knesset and early elections, reported by The Times of Israel.

It added that "instead of continuing to support a dysfunctional Knesset, we call on everyone to support the proposal of dissolving the Knesset, which will be presented next Wednesday, and to go to the polls as soon as possible."

"The governing coalition withdrew all its bills from the agenda of Monday's session, ahead of the expected preliminary vote on the bill," it said.

It noted that the timeline for passing the bill remains unclear, but it is likely to pass quickly in the Knesset, where, after its preliminary approval, it will be referred to the relevant committee, and then presented for three plenary readings before becoming law.

If the Knesset is dissolved, Israel will head to early elections, unless those elections are held on their original date of October 27, the date on which the current Knesset's term legally expires.

Israel's ruling coalition submitted a bill on May 13 to dissolve the Knesset amid a Haredi conscription crisis, in a move seen as an attempt to thwart a similar step from the opposition.

General elections are scheduled to take place in October.

Opposition Yisrael Beiteinu party leader Avigdor Lieberman warned on Thursday in press remarks that Netanyahu could take military action for electoral purposes amid growing talk of dissolving the Knesset and going to early elections.

Lieberman's remarks came as Israel continues to violate ceasefire agreements in Gaza and southern Lebanon daily while expanding its occupation of territory on both fronts and stepping up incitement against Iran, Lebanon and Gaza.

The opposition has long called for early elections, a step Netanyahu has repeatedly rejected.

Netanyahu has been wanted since 2024 by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip, where more than 72,000 people have been killed, mostly women and children since October 2023.



























