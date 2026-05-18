Japan, Brazil sign MoU on assisting nationals of both countries abroad

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the two ministries in assisting their nationals abroad.

"In the light of the close bonds of friendship and deep human ties between Japan and Brazil," both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation in communities and consular issues, said a statement from Tokyo's Foreign Ministry.

The two sides recognize that such bilateral cooperation is "instrumental" in ensuring smooth assistance for their nationals during times of crisis, it added.

Under this MoU, both sides will share information in peacetime, "which is expected to contribute significantly to ensuring the safety of Japanese and Brazilian nationals during crises, as the Memorandum provides a foundation for further facilitating smooth cooperation in times of crises," the statement said.

Vieira has been on a three-day visit to Japan since Sunday.



