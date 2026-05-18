Experts urge WHO to declare climate change international public health emergency

An independent commission of former heads of government, international organization officials, ministers and civil society leaders called on the World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday to declare climate change an international public health emergency.

The Pan-European Commission on Climate and Health, chaired by former Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir and convened by WHO Regional Director for Europe Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge, brought together 13 former heads of government, international organization officials, ministers and civil society leaders from across the WHO European Region, which comprises 53 countries.

From Geneva, the commission published its Call to Action, urging the WHO "to formally declare climate change a public health emergency of international concern."

Pointing out that the current framework of the International Health Regulations was not designed to address climate threats, the commission said the rules have failed to keep pace with the scale of the crisis.

"The absence of a formal emergency designation has allowed governments to treat climate change as a chronic background condition rather than an acute, escalating threat that is already evident," it said.

The commission also urged governments to recognize climate change as an immediate and growing crisis rather than a future threat.

Highlighting the effects of climate change across health, food, water, energy and national security, it warned that current responses remain insufficient.

The commission also called on heads of government to place climate and health on the agenda of national security councils while engaging all relevant ministries.

"The health and economic case for acting now is unambiguous. The cost of inaction far exceeds the cost of early mitigation and adaptation," it said.

The commission further stressed the need to improve the climate resilience of health systems and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by training health professionals on climate and health issues and integrating key climate indicators into national health system assessments.

It also urged governments and the international community to establish monitoring systems with metrics that place health, equity and environmental sustainability at the center of decision-making.

The commission additionally called on the WHO to strengthen coordination on climate and health across the United Nations system.

"Far from being a problem solely for future generations, it is a real and present threat to us right now in Europe. Climate action is not merely a necessity. It is a high-return investment for a more just and resilient society. We all have a political and moral responsibility to act now," Jakobsdottir said.