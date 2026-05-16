Vatican sets up AI commission amid concerns over rapid technological change

Pope Leo XIV has approved the creation of a new Vatican commission on artificial intelligence, according to a report by Vatican News on Saturday.

Cardinal Michael Czerny confirmed the decision in a text after meeting with the pope on May 3.

It says the decision was made because of "the development in recent decades of the phenomenon of Artificial Intelligence and the most recent accelerations in its widespread use; its potential effects on human beings and on humanity as a whole; the Church's concern for the dignity of every human person, especially in relation to their integral development; Pope Leo XIV approved the establishment of a Interdicasterial Commission on Artificial Intelligence."

The new body will be coordinated in its first year by the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

It brings together seven Vatican institutions, including the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, the Dicastery for Culture and Education, the Dicastery for Communication, and three Pontifical Academies covering life sciences, science, and social sciences.

According to the text, leadership of the commission will rotate annually among participating institutions, with the pope selecting each term's coordinator.

The coordinating body will be responsible for facilitating collaboration and information exchange among group members on activities and AI-related projects, including policies on its use within the Holy See, while promoting dialogue, communion, and participation.

The initiative follows earlier Vatican work on AI, including the January 2025 document "Antiqua et Nova," which examined the relationship between artificial intelligence and human intelligence.

Artificial intelligence has featured prominently in the early months of Pope Leo XIV's papacy.

He previously said that "in our own day, the Church offers to everyone the treasury of her social teaching in response to another industrial revolution and to developments in the field of artificial intelligence that pose new challenges for the defense of human dignity, justice and labor."





