So far 78 ships redirected from transiting Strait of Hormuz, says US military

The US said on Saturday that it has so far redirected 78 commercial vessels and disabled four others to enforce President Donald Trump's blockade on ships traveling to and from Iranian ports via the Strait of Hormuz.

"As of May 16, 78 commercial ships have been redirected, and 4 have been disabled to ensure compliance," US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on the US social media company X.

Regional tensions have remained high since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran against Israel and US allies in Gulf countries, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. Trump later extended the truce indefinitely while maintaining a blockade on vessels traveling to or from Iranian ports through the strategic waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's key energy chokepoints, linking the Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and international markets. Disruptions in the area have fueled concerns over global oil, fuel, and gas supplies since the start of the Iran war.



