UN chief welcomes formation of new Iraqi government

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday welcomed the new government in Iraq, led by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, after it got a vote of confidence in the Iraqi parliament and took office Thursday.

"As he encourages the swift completion of the cabinet, the Secretary-General looks forward to working with the new Government to advance the aspirations of the Iraqi people for economic and social development," said UN spokesperson Farhan Haq in a statement, adding that Guterres "reaffirms the United Nations' steadfast commitment to supporting Iraq in that endeavor."

Al-Zaidi on April 27 was tasked by Iraqi President Nizar Amidi with forming the government after the Coordination Framework alliance, the largest parliamentary bloc, agreed on his nomination for premier.