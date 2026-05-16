Latvia’s president asks opposition leader to form new government

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics has tasked opposition politician Andris Kulbergs with forming a new government following the collapse of the country's ruling coalition.

The announcement came after consultations with political parties on Saturday, days after Prime Minister Evika Silina resigned amid the fall of the three-party coalition government.

Rinkevics said it would be better for Latvia to have a new administration rather than allow the current government to continue in a caretaker role until parliamentary elections in five months.

"It won't be an easy path; it will be quite a complicated path because the political rhetoric has been heated," he admitted.

The president said the process would need to move faster than usual because of the limited time before the next elections.

Kulbergs, whose United List is currently the largest opposition force in parliament, said any new administration must focus on security, the budget and fighting corruption.

"This must be a coalition of action, where emotions and disputes must be put aside," Kulbergs told reporters at Riga Castle.

"Security is an obvious priority, money has been allocated for it, we just need to act responsibly."

Kulbergs has until May 25 to report back to the president on coalition talks, possible ministerial responsibilities and a draft government declaration.





