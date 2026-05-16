PAKISTANS INTERIOR MINISTER IN TEHRAN TO MEET WITH IRANIAN OFFICIALS: SOURCES

Pakistan's interior minister in Tehran to meet with Iranian officials: Sources

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in the Iranian capital Tehran on Saturday to meet with Iranian officials, Pakistani government sources told Anadolu.

The sources' confirmation came after Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported earlier that Naqvi arrived in Tehran "a few hours ago" as part of the unannounced visit.

Earlier, a spokesperson for the Pakistani Interior Ministry told Anadolu that the visit was already scheduled.

The ministry will issue a statement if Naqvi meets with his Iranian counterpart, the spokesperson said, without elaborating.

The development came as Pakistan has been mediating between Washington and Tehran to bring a lasting end to the conflict that started with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, and was followed by Iranian retaliation against Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement.





