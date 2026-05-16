Indian Premier Modi begins Europe visit with talks in Netherlands

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun the European leg of his six-day tour with meetings in The Hague, where he held talks with the Dutch royal family and business leaders.

Modi met King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima at the Huis ten Bosch Palace on Saturday as part of a wider trip across the Middle East and Europe, according to local media reports.

He also addressed members of the Indian community in The Hague, praising expanding trade and economic ties between India and the Netherlands. He said technology and innovation are becoming key areas of cooperation between the two countries.

During his visit, Modi is also expected to hold discussions with his Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten about defense, security, innovation, and energy.

The tour began in the United Arab Emirates and will later take Modi to Sweden, Norway, and Italy, where he is expected to meet with several European leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

In Sweden, Modi is due to meet Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to review bilateral relations between the two countries.

The two leaders are also set to address the European Round Table for Industry alongside von der Leyen.



