UN chief welcomes extension of Lebanon-Israel ceasefire

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday welcomed the extension of a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel following talks mediated by the US.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the announcement of a 45-day extension of the cessation of hostilities, which followed talks between Israel and Lebanon facilitated by the United States," said the press office in a note to correspondents.

"He reaffirms the support of the United Nations to all efforts to end hostilities and alleviate the suffering of communities on both sides of the Blue Line."

Guterres urged all relevant actors to "fully respect the cessation of hostilities, cease any further attacks and comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, at all times."

The statement came after the US announced Friday that the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will be extended by 45 days following what Washington described as "highly productive" talks between the two sides.

"The April 16 cessation of hostilities will be extended by 45 days to enable further progress," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said on the US social media platform X.

The announcement came despite continued Israeli attacks in Lebanon since the US-mediated ceasefire took effect.

It followed a third round of US-mediated negotiations held at the State Department.



