Trump says he ‘made a lot of great trade deals’ with China

US President Donald Trump said Friday that Washington had reached "a lot of great trade deals" with China, including major aircraft and engine purchases, following talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One after departing China, Trump described the visit as highly successful.

"We had a great stay. It was an amazing period of time. President Xi is an incredible guy," Trump said.

Trump said the agreements included Chinese purchases of more than 200 Boeing aircraft, along with a pledge for 750 additional planes, as well as between 400 and 450 engines from General Electric.

"We're going to be doing a lot of trading," Trump said. "Our farmers are going to be very happy with the deal."

He also said he and Xi did not discuss tariffs during the two days of talks.

"We didn't discuss tariffs," Trump said. "I mean they're paying tariffs. They're paying substantial tariffs, but we didn't discuss it."

"It wasn't brought up," he added.

Trump said the two leaders also discussed Taiwan, but said he made "no commitment either way" regarding the island during the meeting.

He said Xi "doesn't want to see a war."

Asked about future US arms sales to Taiwan, Trump said he would make a decision "over the next short period."

Trump also addressed ongoing tensions with Iran, saying he remained open to Tehran suspending its nuclear program for 20 years, though he stressed that any guarantees "have to be real."

When asked whether he had rejected Iran's latest proposal, Trump replied: "I look at it, and if I don't like the first sentence, I just throw it away."

He also denied reports that Iran still retains a major missile capability, claiming Tehran's missile stockpile had been reduced by 80% during the US conflict with Iran.

Trump further said that after discussions with Xi, he would consider lifting sanctions on Chinese companies that purchased Iranian oil.

"I'm going to make a decision over the next few days," he said.