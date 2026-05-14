Pope warns of ‘spiral of annihilation’ linking war, new technologies

Pope Leo XIV warned Thursday about what he described as the "inhuman evolution" of the relationship between war and emerging technologies, pointing specifically to conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran.

Speaking during a visit to Sapienza University of Rome, the pope said the world is witnessing a dangerous "spiral of annihilation" fueled by modern warfare and technological advances, according to Vatican News.

"The tragedy of the twentieth century must not be forgotten," Pope Leo said, warning against growing militarization and rising military spending, particularly in Europe.

The pope pointed specifically to "Ukraine, Gaza and the Palestinian territories, Lebanon, and Iran" as examples of what he called "the inhuman evolution of the relationship between war and new technologies in a spiral of annihilation."

He also criticized increasing global military expenditures, saying rearmament risks deepening insecurity and undermining diplomacy.

"Let us not call 'defense' a rearmament that increases tensions and insecurity, impoverishes investment in education and health, denies trust in diplomacy, and enriches elites that care nothing for the common good," he said.

The pope further warned about the risks linked to the development and use of artificial intelligence in both military and civilian sectors.

"We must remain vigilant regarding the development and application of artificial intelligence," he said, cautioning that such technologies should not "strip human choices of responsibility and worsen the tragedy of conflicts."

Addressing students and professors, the pope urged young people to become "artisans of true peace" and reject what he described as a culture shaped by war and hostility.

"Be artisans of true peace: an unarmed and disarming peace, humble and persevering, working for harmony among peoples and for the care of the Earth," he said.

The pope also expressed concern over climate change, social inequality, and what he called the "blackmail of expectations" affecting younger generations.





