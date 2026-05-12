British premier tells Cabinet he is not resigning, Labour leadership challenge ‘not triggered’

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday told ministers he will "get on with governing" despite growing pressure over Labour's recent election defeat and calls for him to resign.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting, he sought to steady his government after what he described as a "destabilizing" period for Westminster.

According to a readout by No. 10, he told ministers: "As I said yesterday, I take responsibility for these election results and I take responsibility for delivering the change we promised.

"The past 48 hours have been destabilizing for the government, and that has a real economic cost for our country and for families. The Labour Party has a process for challenging a leader and that has not been triggered.

"The country expects us to get on with governing. That is what I am doing and what we must do as a Cabinet."

The remarks come amid mounting criticism within Labour following the party's electoral setbacks.

Miatta Fahnbulleh, the communities minister, became the first government minister to resign, joining more than 70 Labour MPs who have urged the prime minister either to step down immediately or to draw up a timeline for leaving office.

The turmoil deepened late Monday night when No. 10 replaced six ministerial aides who had quit earlier in the evening, in what appeared to be an effort to stabilize the government's lower ranks as pressure on the prime minister intensified.



