South Korea to join multinational defense talks on security in Strait of Hormuz

South Korea will participate in a multinational defense ministerial meeting on security in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday following a recent attack on a South Korean-operated cargo ship in the strategic waterway, local media reported, citing government officials.

Army Maj. Gen. Woo Kyung-suk, director general for policy planning at the Defense Ministry, will attend the virtual meeting co-chaired by Britain and France, Yonhap News Agency reported.

More than 40 countries are expected to join what officials describe as the first high-level conference focused on coordinated maritime security efforts in the strait.

The talks come amid growing international concern after the US-Iran conflict disrupted shipping routes through the vital passage, a key artery for global energy and fertilizer supplies.

Seoul recently concluded that an explosion and fire aboard the cargo vessel HMM Namu on May 4 was caused by two unidentified airborne objects.

South Korea strongly condemned the attack and pledged a full investigation to determine who was responsible.

National Security Advisor Wi Sung-lac said Monday that attacks on civilian vessels "cannot be justified or tolerated," adding the government would take necessary measures once further analysis is completed.

US President Donald Trump earlier claimed that Iran had "taken some shots" at the HMM Namu and other targets, but the Iranian Embassy in Seoul stressed that Tehran "firmly and categorically" denies any involvement in the incident by its military.

There were 24 crew members on board, including six South Koreans, with no casualties reported.