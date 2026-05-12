Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez calls for new elections at club and seeks another term

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has called for new elections at Real Madrid and says he will seek another term after claiming he is the victim of a campaign to unseat him.

He dismissed rumors that he was tired of the job, or sick, saying these had been spread by opponents.

The president spoke Tuesday after a meeting of the club's board of directors, two days after and saw the Catalan rival clinch its second straight Spanish league title.

That meant Madrid has endured a second consecutive season without a major trophy, despite having a strong squad.







