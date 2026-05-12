Germany to fund military training centres in Ukraine

Germany is contributing more than €10 million ($11.7 million) to a European Union initiative to set up military training centres in Ukraine, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said.



The funding will cover the infrastructure needed for an entire training centre, Pistorius said during a visit to the Ukrainian capital Kiev.



He said the centres were intended to help keep the Ukrainian army operationally ready, including after any possible peace agreement with Russia.



The initiative is one of several measures aimed at strengthening future deterrence, Pistorius said.



Almost 27,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained in Germany so far, he added.



Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than four years ago.



