U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP CALLS IRANS PROPOSAL STUPID

U.S. President Donald Trump called ⁠Iran's ⁠response to a U.S. peace proposal ⁠a "stupid proposal" on Monday, after calling it unacceptable a ⁠day earlier.

Trump's swift ⁠rejection of Iran's response has fueled concerns that the ⁠10-week-old conflict will drag on and continue to paralyze ⁠shipping ‌through ‌the ⁠Strait ‌of Hormuz.

Trump vows 'complete victory' over Iran

Trump said that he is still aiming for "complete victory" in the war against Iran amid growing pressure to reach a peace deal.

"We're going to have a complete victory," Trump told reporters, adding that Iran thinks "I'll get tired of this. I'll get bored, or I'll have some pressure. But there's no pressure."

Trump says US-Iran ceasefire on 'life support'

Trump said the US-Iran ceasefire was on "massive life support" as the two sides failed to agree terms to start talks on ending their war.

"The ceasefire is on massive life support, where the doctor walks in and says, 'Sir, your loved one has approximately a one percent chance of living,'" he told reporters.





