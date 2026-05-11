Trump says federal gas tax should be paused - CBS report

President Donald Trump saidon ⁠Monday he wants ⁠the 18 cent federal gas tax paused for a period of time but dismissed any ⁠possible relief for airlines facing higher jet fuel prices, CBS News reported as U.S. gas prices remained high amid the Iran war.

"We're going to take off the gas tax for a period of time, and when gas goes ⁠down, ⁠we'll let it phase back in," Trump told CBS.

A bailout plan for airlines had not "really been presented" and "the airlines are doing not badly," he told CBS.

On Sunday, Energy Secretary Chris Wright told NBC ⁠News' "Meet the Press" program that the Trump administration was open to suspending the federal gas tax.

U.S. states also tax gasoline, with Indiana, Kentucky and Georgia moving to make cuts ⁠to ‌give consumers ‌some relief at the pump.

Gas ⁠prices have risen ‌since the war in Iran began in Feb. 28, with ⁠one gallon in ⁠the U.S. averaging $4.52 as of Monday, according ⁠to AAA.







