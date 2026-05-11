Italy slams 'unacceptable' Israeli attacks on Christians

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani condemned what he described as "unacceptable" violence against Christians by Israel in the Middle East.

Speaking after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Tajani said attacks and acts of intimidation targeting Christians in Lebanon, Israel, and the occupied West Bank had become "far too many."

Asked about incidents of violence and insults directed at Christians and Christian values in the Middle East by the Israeli army and illegal occupiers, Tajani said: "I condemned the violence against Christians in Lebanon, Israel, and the West Bank. These incidents are far too many and unacceptable. This also includes disrespectful behavior and insults against sacred values that offend the sensitivities of Catholics. No one should believe they have the right to insult the beliefs of others."

The Italian minister added that there had been no discussion during the meeting on proposals to impose sanctions on far-right Israeli ministers.

On the war in Ukraine, Tajani said Europe would have to play a central role in any future peace agreement with Russia.

"Without Europe, a peace agreement with Moscow cannot be reached," he said.

He noted that the European Union had provided extensive support for Ukraine's defense, imposed sanctions on Russia and was preparing another package of measures.

Tajani also suggested that sanctions relief could eventually form part of a peace process, saying Europe must be involved "in the final stage" of negotiations.

Earlier in the day, he dismissed suggestions by Russian President Vladimir Putin that former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroder could act as a mediator in possible EU-Russia talks.

Tajani said any negotiator representing the EU would be chosen by the bloc itself, not by Moscow.