Latvian premier to temporarily assume defense minister duties after resignation

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina will temporarily take over the duties of defense minister starting Tuesday after the resignation of Andris Spruds, the public broadcaster reported Monday.

Silina signed an order dismissing Spruds from his post after saying she had lost confidence in him following a drone-related incident, a report by LSM said.

Spruds said Sunday he would resign to "protect the Latvian army from being dragged into a political campaign."

The report said Spruds will continue carrying out his duties on Monday, while Silina will serve as interim defense minister from Tuesday until a further decision is made.

Silina has approached Col. Raivis Melnis of the Latvian army to take over the position permanently, and he has agreed, according to the report.

Melnis has served in Latvia's National Armed Forces since 1998 and currently works as the Defense Ministry's representative in Ukraine. Earlier this year, he also joined the prime minister's office as a freelance adviser on military cooperation issues.

Meanwhile, coalition partner The Progressives is expected to decide on Monday whether to remain in the governing coalition.

Silina has said a temporary government could take over if the party withdraws from the coalition, which currently includes New Unity, The Progressives, and the Union of Greens and Farmers.

On May 7, Latvia lodged a formal protest with Moscow after several drones entered its airspace from Russia earlier in the day, according to the Latvian Foreign Ministry.

Latvia, a NATO member bordering Russia and Belarus, has repeatedly warned about regional security risks linked to the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war.





