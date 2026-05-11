Israeli occupiers establish new illegal settlement outpost in West Bank, attack Palestinians

Israeli occupiers established a new illegal settlement outpost on Palestinian land east of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on Monday, while three Palestinians were injured in an occupier attack near Hebron, according to Palestinian organizations.

The Bedouin rights group Al-Baydar said in a statement that occupiers erected a new outpost in the Jisr al-Khala area near the town of Rummon, east of Ramallah.

The organization said Israeli occupiers set up a tent and installed mobile homes on land belonging to Palestinian residents.

Attempts to seize the area aim to forcibly displace Palestinians, it said, warning the outpost could become a launch point for "terror attacks" against residents in the area.

Separately, Israeli occupiers attacked Palestinian vehicles Monday evening on a road linking the town of Deir Dibwan and the village of Rummon east of Ramallah, though no injuries were reported.

In the southern West Bank, three Palestinians were injured after occupiers assaulted them near the town of Halhul north of Hebron, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society.

The medical group said its crews treated three people wounded in the attack and transferred them to a hospital.

Earlier, the official Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said Israeli forces and occupiers carried out 1,637 attacks across the West Bank in April, including 540 carried out by occupiers.

The commission said occupiers attempted to establish 21 new illegal settlement outposts during the month, most of them on agricultural and pastoral sites.

According to the commission, seven of the attempted outposts were in the Hebron area, three in Bethlehem, four in Ramallah and Al-Bireh, five in Nablus, and one each in Jenin and Tubas.

About 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in the occupied West Bank, including around 250,000 in East Jerusalem, according to Palestinian estimates. The settlements are considered illegal under international law.

Since the start of the genocide in Gaza in October 2023, Israeli forces and occupiers have intensified operations across the West Bank, killing at least 1,155 Palestinians, wounding about 11,750 others and arresting nearly 22,000 people, according to Palestinian figures.









