Iran ready to give ‘memorable lesson’ to any aggression

Iran is ready to give a "memorable lesson" to any aggression, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Monday after US President Donald Trump rejected Tehran's latest proposal to end the war.

"Our armed forces are ready to give a memorable lesson to any aggression," Qalibaf wrote in a post on US social media company X.

"Wrong strategies and wrong decisions always produce wrong results. The whole world has already understood this," he added.

Qalibaf also warned that Iran is prepared for "all options," saying opponents "will be surprised."

The warning came after Trump rejected Iran's latest response to a US proposal to end the war as "totally unacceptable."

Iranian officials and media outlets have said Tehran's proposal focuses on ending the war, lifting sanctions and restoring maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.

The US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by Trump without a set deadline.