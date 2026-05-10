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News World Trump warns Iran 'will be laughing no longer' amid negotiations

Trump warns Iran 'will be laughing no longer' amid negotiations

On Sunday, United States President Donald Trump publicly alleged that Iran has been "playing games" and mocking the US for decades, asserting that such actions will soon be halted.

AFP WORLD
Published May 11,2026
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TRUMP WARNS IRAN WILL BE LAUGHING NO LONGER AMID NEGOTIATIONS

US President Donald Trump on Sunday accused Iran of "playing games" and laughing at America for decades, but said it soon would be made to stop -- without commenting directly on reports of Tehran's response to Washington's latest peace proposal.

"Iran has been playing games with the United States, and the rest of the World, for 47 years (DELAY, DELAY, DELAY!)," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

He also accused Tehran of "laughing at our now GREAT AGAIN Country" but added: "They will be laughing no longer!"