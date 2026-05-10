Qatar confirms commercial cargo ship hit by drone in its territorial waters

Qatar confirmed on Sunday that a commercial cargo ship was hit by a drone in the country's territorial waters on Sunday morning.

"A commercial cargo vessel in the country's territorial waters—northeast of Mesaieed Port—coming from Abu Dhabi, was targeted by a drone on Sunday morning," the Qatari Defense Ministry said on the US social media company X.

It said the incident caused a "limited fire", without any injuries.

After the fire was brought under control, the vessel resumed its voyage toward Mesaieed Port, the ministry added.

Authorities have taken necessary measures in coordination with the relevant agencies, it said, without giving further details.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations Center earlier reported that a cargo vessel was struck by an "unknown projectile" 23 nautical miles northeast of the Qatari capital Doha.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline, giving way to diplomacy for a permanent solution to the war.