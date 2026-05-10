 Contact Us
News World Iran's Supreme Leader briefs military chief on 'new guiding measures'

Iran's Supreme Leader briefs military chief on 'new guiding measures'

Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has issued new directives to the head of the country's armed forces. The semi-official Fars news agency reported on Sunday that the military commander was given explicit instructions to continue combat operations and firmly confront adversaries.

Reuters WORLD
Published May 10,2026
Subscribe
IRANS SUPREME LEADER BRIEFS MILITARY CHIEF ON NEW GUIDING MEASURES

The head of Iran's armed forces unified command met ⁠Supreme Leader ⁠Mojtaba Khamenei and received from him "new guiding measures to pursue ⁠military operations and firmly confront adversaries", the semi-official Fars news reported on Sunday.

The Fars report said that Ali Abdollahi, who commands ⁠the Khatam ⁠al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, had briefed Khamenei on the readiness of the country's armed forces. It did not say ⁠when their meeting took place.

"The armed forces are ready to confront any action by the American-Zionist (Israeli) enemies. ⁠In case ‌of ‌any error ⁠by the enemy, ‌Iran's response will be swift, ⁠severe, and ⁠decisive," Abdollahi was reported ⁠as saying.