IRANS SUPREME LEADER BRIEFS MILITARY CHIEF ON NEW GUIDING MEASURES

The head of Iran's armed forces unified command met ⁠Supreme Leader ⁠Mojtaba Khamenei and received from him "new guiding measures to pursue ⁠military operations and firmly confront adversaries", the semi-official Fars news reported on Sunday.

The Fars report said that Ali Abdollahi, who commands ⁠the Khatam ⁠al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, had briefed Khamenei on the readiness of the country's armed forces. It did not say ⁠when their meeting took place.

"The armed forces are ready to confront any action by the American-Zionist (Israeli) enemies. ⁠In case ‌of ‌any error ⁠by the enemy, ‌Iran's response will be swift, ⁠severe, and ⁠decisive," Abdollahi was reported ⁠as saying.









