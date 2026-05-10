IRANS SUPREME LEADER BRIEFS MILITARY CHIEF ON NEW GUIDING MEASURES

The head of Iran's armed forces unified command met Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and received from him "new guiding measures to pursue military operations and firmly confront adversaries", the semi-official Fars news reported on Sunday.
The Fars report said that Ali Abdollahi, who commands the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, had briefed Khamenei on the readiness of the country's armed forces. It did not say when their meeting took place.
"The armed forces are ready to confront any action by the American-Zionist (Israeli) enemies. In case of any error by the enemy, Iran's response will be swift, severe, and decisive," Abdollahi was reported as saying.