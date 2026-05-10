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News World Iran war 'not over,' uranium must be removed: Netanyahu

Iran war 'not over,' uranium must be removed: Netanyahu

"It's not over, because there's still nuclear material -- enriched uranium -- that has to be taken out of Iran. There's still enrichment sites that have to be dismantled," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an excerpt of an interview due to air later Sunday on CBS's "60 Minutes" program.

AFP WORLD
Published May 10,2026
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IRAN WAR NOT OVER, URANIUM MUST BE REMOVED: NETANYAHU

Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium must be "taken out" before the US-Israeli war against Iran can be considered over, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview Sunday.

"It's not over, because there's still nuclear material -- enriched uranium -- that has to be taken out of Iran. There's still enrichment sites that have to be dismantled," Netanyahu said in an excerpt of an interview due to air later Sunday on CBS's "60 Minutes" program.

"You go in and you take it out," the Israeli leader said when asked how the uranium could be removed.