Macron says French deployment in Hormuz ‘never considered’ without 'coordination with Iran'

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday ruled out any unilateral French military deployment in the Strait of Hormuz without consultation with Iran, while reaffirming Paris' readiness to support efforts aimed at restoring maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.

"A French deployment was never considered," Macron told a press conference in Nairobi alongside Kenyan President William Ruto.

Macron reiterated, however, that France "stands ready" to help allow the resumption of maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz "in coordination with Iran."

His remarks came as Iran warned against the presence of French and British naval forces near the strait.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's deputy foreign minister, said earlier that any French or British naval deployment in or around the strait would face a "decisive and immediate response" from the Iranian armed forces.

On the deployment of the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle toward the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, he said such moves represent "an escalation of the crisis" and the "militarization of a vital waterway."

The French Armed Forces Ministry announced on Wednesday that the Charles de Gaulle and its escort vessels had gone through the Suez Canal on May 6 en route to the southern Red Sea.

The ministry said the deployment near the Gulf was intended to "assess the regional operational environment in anticipation of the activation" of a proposed multinational maritime mission.

It added that the carrier group would also "offer additional options for exiting the crisis to strengthen the security of the region" and help facilitate the pooling of military resources from partner countries.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Diplomatic efforts for a full reopening of the strategic waterway, which carries a fifth of the world's oil and gas, and preventing a return to the conflict are currently underway.





