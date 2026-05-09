Putin says Armenia EU membership referendum would be 'logical'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday it would be "logical" if Armenia held an EU membership referendum, after the country long allied to Russia hosted a European summit for the first time.

The former Soviet republic froze its membership in the Russian-led CSTO military alliance in 2024 over Russia's failure to defend it against Azerbaijan, and has expressed an interest in joining the European Union, angering the Kremlin.

Asked at a press conference about Yerevan's EU aspirations, Putin said it would be "quite logical to hold a referendum and ask the Armenian citizens what their choice would be. Based on that, we would make our own choice as well".

"And then we would have gone down the path of a gentle, civilised, and mutually beneficial separation," the Russian president added.

Putin also drew a parallel with Ukraine. "We are all going through everything that's happening in the Ukrainian direction right now. But how did it all start? With Ukraine's attempt to join the EU."

Armenia on Monday hosted dozens of leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, for a summit of the European Political Community (EPC). A separate summit between the EU and Armenia was then held in the capital Yerevan on Tuesday.

After both summits, Russia summoned the Armenian ambassador for a dressing down over hosting Zelensky.







