EU lawmakers call for defence union, independence from NATO

A new cross-party alliance of MEPs is calling for the rapid establishment of a European defence union as the bloc marks Europe Day on Saturday.



"Relying solely on the United States to protect Europe is a dangerous gamble," says a statement signed by lawmakers from across the political spectrum, including Germany's Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, Michael Gahler and Tobias Cremer.



They said structures are needed to enable nations to act even without the US-dominated NATO in the event of an emergency, including appropriate command structures and a rapid reaction force.



EU governments say they are willing to strengthen military capabilities but lack real determination, the text says, arguing short-term national interests continue to block real progress in buying defence equipment. Joint procurement could save up to €100 billion ($117 billion) annually, they say.



The declaration does not mention nuclear deterrence, though German MEP Lukas Sieper said the new grouping would address later this politically sensitive issue.



Nuclear weapons should be abolished worldwide. But as long as powerful nations with malicious intentions possess them, it is better to have them ourselves, said Sieper, also a member of the group. "And if so, then better the EU than a single member state," he added.



Europe Day commemorates the Schuman Declaration of May 9, 1950, when then French foreign minister Robert Schuman proposed pooling coal and steel production to prevent further wars. The declaration is seen as the starting point of European integration and a key precursor to today's EU.



