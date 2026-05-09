Latest Israeli attacks kill 9 across Lebanon despite ceasefire

At least nine people, including a child were killed and others injured in Saturday's Israeli attacks in Lebanon despite an ongoing truce, state news agency NNA reported.

In the latest strikes, a man and his daughter were killed after three airstrikes targeted them in Nabatieh of southern Lebanon.

Three others were killed when an Israeli strike hit a vehicle on the road between the towns of Abbasiyah and Burj Rahal in Tyre district of southern Lebanon.

An Israeli strike also targeted a vehicle on the Moultaqa al-Nahrain road in the Chouf district of central Lebanon, killing three people traveling in the car.

Another Israeli drone struck the Al-Masarib neighborhood in the town of Meifdoun, southern Lebanon, with initial reports indicating one person was killed.

Separately, Israel launched artillery shelling and demolished homes in several towns, coinciding with clashes between its forces and members of the Lebanese group Hezbollah in the town of Al-Bayada.

Artillery shelling also targeted the towns of Braachit, Safad al-Battikh, and Touline, extending to Ghazieh and Froun.

The Israeli army also fired illumination flares over villages in the western and central sectors of southern Lebanon.

In Bint Jbeil, Israeli forces demolished homes in the Al-Jabana neighborhood, and also fired artillery shells in the outskirts of the town of Ghazieh at dawn.

Hezbollah said it targeted two separate groups of Israeli soldiers and military vehicles in southern Lebanon's Rshaf.

The group also claimed to have intercepted an Israeli drone over al-Abbasiyah using a surface-to-air missile.

Despite the ceasefire in place since April 17, which was later extended till mid-May, the Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon and exchange of fire with Hezbollah.

Israel's attacks on Lebanon since March 2, soon after the Iran war, have killed over 2,700 people, and displaced more than 1 million. It also maintains a so-called "buffer zone" on Lebanese territory. The US is again hosting peace talks between the two countries on May 14-15 in Washington.





