Kremlin reports no attempts to disrupt Victory Day celebrations in Moscow

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Saturday that no attempts were made to disrupt Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, state news agency TASS reported.

Peskov said a possible extension of the ceasefire with Ukraine beyond May 11 has not yet been discussed.

Speaking about contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, Peskov said no new conversation is currently planned.

Commenting on Trump's remarks about potentially sending a US delegation to Moscow for Ukraine peace talks, Peskov said Russia would be ready to host such a delegation.

"There are no specifics yet, but naturally, Russia is always ready to do so," Peskov said.

Russia held the annual military parade marking the anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II on Red Square, with Putin and leaders of several foreign countries, including Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakhstan's Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith, and Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar.

Ahead of the celebrations, Moscow announced a unilateral two-day ceasefire on May 8-9, and warned Ukraine of a "massive" missile response if the celebrations were disrupted.

Kyiv later announced to observe a ceasefire beginning at midnight Tuesday.

Both sides, however, later accused each other of violating the truce.

On Friday, Trump said on his Truth Social media platform that Russia and Ukraine agreed to a three-day ceasefire till Monday and a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange, expressing appreciation for the agreement by both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought War. Talks are continuing on ending this Major Conflict, the biggest since World War II, and we are getting closer and closer every day," Trump added.



