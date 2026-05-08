UN urges 'maximum restraint' after renewed US-Iran escalation in Strait of Hormuz

The UN on Friday expressed concern over reported recent exchanges of fire in the Strait of Hormuz, warning that the situation marks a "critical moment" for de-escalation amid heightened regional tensions.

"What I can tell you is that the secretary-general is concerned by the reported recent exchange of fire in the Strait of Hormuz," UN spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters.

"He underscores that this is a critical moment for de-escalation, and urges all sides to exercise maximum restraint to avoid further escalation," he added.

The UN is calling "for all the parties to fully abide by the ceasefire and refrain from any actions that could lead to any renewed escalation," he said.

He added that diplomatic efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz are continuing amid renewed hostilities in and around the strait between the US and Iranian forces.

"There is an effort underway," UN spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters when asked about mediation efforts.

He said Jorge Moreira da Silva, head of the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS), has been consulting with countries in the region and holding talks in New York, including with Iran's permanent representative to the UN.

"So he is keeping that dialogue up, and we're seeing where we can go with that," Haq said."

The remarks came amid renewed hostilities between Iranian and US forces in and around the strategic waterway, through which roughly one-fifth of the of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) passes each day.

The insecurity fueled concerns over rising energy prices, higher shipping and insurance costs, and potential disruptions to global trade, including fertilizer exports and agricultural supply chains. Still, neither side has announced collapse of the truce and efforts have continued to end the war permanently.