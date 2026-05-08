Man pleads guilty to assaulting US Representative Ilhan Omar

A Minneapolis man pleaded guilty on Thursday after using a syringe to spray vinegar at Somalia-born Democratic House Representative Ilhan Omar during a town hall meeting last January.

US Attorney Daniel N. Rosen announced that Anthony James Kazmierczak, 55, "pleaded guilty to one count of Assaulting a United States Officer in US District Court," a statement by US Attorney's Office, District of Minnesota said.

On Jan 27, Kazmierczak sat in the front row at an official Minneapolis town hall meeting hosted by US Rep. Ilhan Omar, when he stood up, and approached Omar as she was speaking.

"Kazmierczak sprayed Rep. Omar with apple cider vinegar from a syringe, which landed on Rep. Omar's clothing and skin. Lab analysis confirmed the liquid contained acetic acid," the statement said.

During a change-of-plea hearing, Kazmierczak admitted that "he planned the assault and that he did not agree with Rep. Omar's political views," according to the statement.

"This assault is yet another example of a dangerous national trend: people channeling political hatred into criminal acts," said United States Attorney Daniel N. Rosen. "The Department of Justice and this US Attorney's Office will not tolerate such behavior."

"Political violence is a scourge on our democracy," said FBI Minneapolis Division Special Agent in Charge Christopher D. Dotson. "The FBI will not tolerate attacks on elected officials or anyone who serves our nation."

A sentencing date for Kazmierczak has not yet been set by the US District Court.



