FINNISH PRESIDENTS OFFICE AFFECTED BY DATA BREACH: REPORT

A recent data breach in Finland affected the president's office along with national security and law enforcement agencies, public broadcaster Yle reported on Thursday.

More than 50 individuals at the Finnish president's office were affected by the breach that targeted mobile device accounts handled by the Government ICT Center in late January.

Similarly, more than 50 individuals at Finnish Customs and around 16-30 individuals at the National Police Board were affected.

The breach affected around 50,000 users, compromising individuals' personal data, including their names, work email addresses and phone numbers. Technical information about the mobile devices and country-level location information were also compromised.

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) reportedly opened an investigation into "suspected espionage and an aggravated data breach."