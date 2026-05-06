Türkiye’s aviation firms sign strategic engine deal for UAV programs

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and Turkish Engine Industries (TEI) signed a strategic engine supply agreement for Türkiye's domestically developed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) programs at the SAHA 2026 defense fair in Istanbul.

The deal covers the procurement of 100 TEI-PD170 turbodiesel aviation engines for TAI's Anka medium-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle and the Aksungur high-payload-capacity unmanned aerial vehicle.

The signing ceremony was held during SAHA 2026, one of the defense and aerospace sector's major industry events.

The agreement marks a new phase in cooperation between TAI and TEI, as Türkiye continues efforts to increase the localization rate of its national aviation platforms and strengthen its domestic propulsion capabilities.

Under previous agreements, 40 TEI-PD170 engines have so far been delivered for Anka and Aksungur unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Aksungur, which is integrated with locally developed TEI-PD170 engines, entered inventory for the first time in December 2025, while deliveries of platforms equipped with the engine are continuing as scheduled.

Developed by TEI as Türkiye's first national turbodiesel aviation engine, the TEI-PD170 has a 3,600-hour engine life and offers advantages including faster climb to mission altitude, higher-altitude operation, strong electrical power generation capacity, and efficient fuel consumption.

The engine is also considered strategically important for reducing foreign dependence and ensuring a sustainable supply chain, as it can be produced with domestic resources and labor.

The cooperation is expected to contribute to Türkiye's aviation engine capabilities, increase the localization rate of national platforms, and enhance the competitiveness of Turkish UAV systems in international markets.